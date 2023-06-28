National / Labour

Nxesi lauds ‘groundbreaking’ deal on employment equity

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 20:55 Luyolo Mkentane

Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi has hailed a settlement agreement on employment equity as “groundbreaking”, saying it demonstrates the role social dialogue can fulfil in promoting social justice.

The agreement stems from a complaint trade union Solidarity lodged in 2021 with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), a UN agency that deals with social justice and sets international labour standards. The union complained that the country’s employment equity legislation put too much emphasis on race to determine who should be “hired, fired or promoted”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.