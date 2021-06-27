White males still rule roost in workplace, equity report shows
Findings indicate that self-regulation to transform the workplace has been ineffective, says Nxesi
27 June 2021 - 18:02
Drastic action is needed to ensure the transformation of the workplace as white males still occupy top and senior management positions, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi says.
This is despite the department embarking on annual roadshows encouraging employers to comply with employment equity legislation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now