New bill to give labour minister power to set employment equity targets
Until now the law required only ‘reasonable progress’ of transformation in the workplace
18 February 2020 - 15:25
UPDATED 18 February 2020 - 17:29
The cabinet has approved and sent to parliament legislation that will allow the employment and labour minister to set transformation targets in the workplace.
Until now, the government had no real targets and the Employment Equity Act (EEA) required only “reasonable progress” in workplace transformation. The bill is intended to accelerate transformation by putting clear targets in place.
