Bus operators relieved looming wage strike averted
13 April 2022 - 11:22
UPDATED 13 April 2022 - 19:56
SA’s bus operators can breathe a sigh of relief after the bargaining council averted a wage strike that would have seen workers downing tools during the busy Easter period.
The operators tabled a revised offer that the unions agreed to take back to their members for a mandate...
