National Union hints at not accepting revised wage offer by bus operators Union Towu says it will not accept an increase of anything less than the inflation rate

One of the unions in the bus sector has given the strongest indication yet that it might not accept the employers’ revised wage offer of 4.5%, which averted a possible strike over the Easter long weekend.

The Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu) said it was not impressed by the revised offer. “[We] won’t accept anything less than [the] inflation [rate]. We want to settle at 6.5% if that is possible. Indications are that inflation could rise to 6.2% this year, and with the Eskom load-shedding, things are going to get a bit more expensive,” general secretary Tony Franks told Business Day...