Union hints at not accepting revised wage offer by bus operators
Union Towu says it will not accept an increase of anything less than the inflation rate
19 April 2022 - 16:42
One of the unions in the bus sector has given the strongest indication yet that it might not accept the employers’ revised wage offer of 4.5%, which averted a possible strike over the Easter long weekend.
The Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu) said it was not impressed by the revised offer. “[We] won’t accept anything less than [the] inflation [rate]. We want to settle at 6.5% if that is possible. Indications are that inflation could rise to 6.2% this year, and with the Eskom load-shedding, things are going to get a bit more expensive,” general secretary Tony Franks told Business Day...
