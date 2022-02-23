National Satawu’s talks with the bus sector hit roadblock The union has rejected a revised wage offer and is sticking to its demand for an 11% wage increase B L Premium

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has rejected a revised wage offer from employers, sticking to its demand for above-inflation wages in the struggling bus sector.

The union, one of the largest in the sector, is demanding an 11% wage increase, more than double the 4.9% inflation rate the SA Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022. Workers in the sector earn a minimum wage of R7,500 a month...