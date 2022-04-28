WEBINAR | The changing workplace in Africa

Across Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented changes in the workplace.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has conducted continent-wide surveys and interviews with firms to find out how the disruption caused by the virus is playing out.

The report details how hybrid work is here to stay and how firms have harnessed productivity improvements during the pandemic, but other matters such as gender inequality took a backward step.

The issues identified in the report have wide-ranging implications for public policy and suggest the need for accelerating policy and institutional reforms for an enabling business environment, including the vast body of employment law that will need to be updated.

Join the ILO for a Business Day Dialogue on May 12, which will be moderated by well-known broadcast personality Francis Herd.

During this virtual event, Deborah France-Massin, director of the ILO’s Bureau for Employers Activities, will highlight the workplace trends emerging in the post-pandemic environment and how businesses are responding to these trends.

France-Massin will be joined by a panel of esteemed speakers including:

Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, the ILO's assistant director-general and regional director for Africa;

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA; and

Jonathan Goldberg, CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Together they will explore: