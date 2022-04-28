×

National

Moshoeshoe Monare appointed SABC group executive of news and current affairs

28 April 2022 - 11:16 Luyolo Mkentane
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Veteran journalist and Arena Holdings MD for operations and corporate services Moshoeshoe Monare has been appointed as SABC group executive for news and current affairs, the public broadcaster announced on Thursday.

Arena Holdings owns various publications including the Sunday Times, Business Day, Sowetan, Daily Dispatch and Financial Mail.

Monare, who will start in his new role at the public broadcaster on June 1, replaces Phathiswa Magopeni, who was fired in January after a disciplinary hearing found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted episode of Special Assignment, an investigative news programme.

Monare’s experience in the media industry spans nearly three decades, having started off as a reporter for numerous publications including The Star, Sunday Times and Pretoria News, and serving as editor of The Sunday Independent, deputy editor of Mail & Guardian, and executive editor of The Star, among others.

He has also served on the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency and Publishers Support Services, the SABC said in a statement.

Monare, who also served as a member of the adjudication panel of the Press Council and is a former deputy chair of the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef), holds a national diploma in journalism from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), a BA honours degree and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Wits University.

He also holds an LLB degree from Unisa and a management advancement programme from Wits Business School.

The public broadcaster said: “The SABC wishes Mr Monare well in his new role.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Axed head of news must accept responsibility, says SABC boss Mxakwe

Madoda Mxakwe lashes out in a scathing comeback to Phathiswa Magopeni’s accusations of editorial interference
National
2 months ago

Editorial interference claims damaging to SABC, says board chair

Bongumusa Makhathini denies he put pressure on head of news to do the bidding of the ANC
National
2 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SABC board faces another tricky test

The dismissal of its head of news comes amid counterclaims of political interference
National
2 months ago
