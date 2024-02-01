Poor health services aggravate SA’s terrible cervical cancer toll
HIV makes women more vulnerable to infection with the human papilloma virus, which causes cervical cancer, but it can be prevented with vaccines
01 February 2024 - 16:12
UPDATED 01 February 2024 - 22:50
In sharp contrast to global trends, cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among SA women, according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
For women in SA, the three leading cancers ranked by deaths are cervical, breast and lung cancer. Globally, they are breast, lung and colorectal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.