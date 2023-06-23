National / Health

Expired Covid vaccines could cost SA R3.9bn

The department is holding 7.48-million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine that may go to waste

23 June 2023 - 05:00
UPDATED 23 June 2023 - 10:06

The government faces the prospect of losing up to R3.9bn in expired Covid-19 vaccines, as demand for the stocks purchased at the height of the coronavirus pandemic failed to materialise.

The looming waste casts the spotlight on the government’s difficulties in sourcing timeous supplies and the challenges it confronted in rolling out a mass vaccination campaign...

