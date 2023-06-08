Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam Risk and Savings claims show waning impact of Covid-19

Main reason for the decline in overall claims was drop in Covid-19-related claims

08 June 2023 - 17:03 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam Risk and Savings’ claims payouts declined by almost a quarter last year thanks largely to a marked drop in claims linked to Covid-19.

The unit of JSE-listed Sanlam paid out R6.38bn in claims in 2022, a 23% drop from the R8.3bn in claims paid out in 2021. The drop in Covid-19-related claims was the main reason for the decline in overall claims with the business paying out only R108.84m in confirmed death and funeral claims linked to the virus in 2022, compared with R2.64bn in 2021...

