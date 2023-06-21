National / Health

Former health spokesperson in court over graft in Digital Vibes scandal

Popo Maja faces two charges of corruption totalling R15,000

21 June 2023 - 20:10 Tamar Kahn

The health department’s former head of communications Popo Maja has appeared in court over corruption charges related to the Digital Vibes scandal, in which a R141m communications contract was awarded to an obscure company run by close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize in 2019.

Maja faces two charges of corruption totalling R15,000...

