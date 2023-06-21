Former health spokesperson in court over graft in Digital Vibes scandal

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
The health department’s former head of communications Popo Maja has appeared in court over corruption charges related to the Digital Vibes scandal, in which a R141m communications contract was awarded to an obscure company run by close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize in 2019.
Maja faces two charges of corruption totalling R15,000...
