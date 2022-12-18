Politics

Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a dramatic upset will land him top ANC position

18 December 2022 - 22:02 Mawande AmaShabalala and Kgothatso Madisa
Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize. Picture: MASI LOSI
Lobbyists for both Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosaare claiming victory as thousands of delegates queue to vote for the ANC’s national officials. 

Mkhize has mounted a vicious campaign to challenge the incumbent, Ramaphosa, despite the former KwaZulu-Natal premier having been endorsed by a single province against Ramaphosa’s eight. 

A day before the conference Ramaphosa, who had been nominated by more than 2,000 branches, appeared set to return to the position but things took a dramatic turn at the opening of the conference when Mkhize’s numbers suddenly surged upwards. 

As the conference proceeded Mkhize managed to turn previously staunch Ramaphosa provinces to his side. 

Limpopo, the first province to endorse Ramaphosa, has seemingly ditched him and opted to throw its weight behind Mkhize. North West has followed suit, as has a sizeable chunk of Gauteng, one of Ramaphosa’s strong support bases. 

Ramaphosa camp felt shock waves on the morning of voting day when Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha, his North West counterpart, Nono Maloyi, and Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi (TK) Nciza appeared at a headcount of delegates supporting Mkhize. 

Some Limpopo leaders told journalists on the sidelines of the conference that they were tired of supporting Ramaphosa, who has not publicly endorsed Mathabatha.

Gauteng leaders said they had decided to ditch Ramaphosa after his lobbyists continued to reject their deputy president candidate, Paul Mashatile. 

The North West joined Mkhize because their political posture is identical to Gauteng. 

This turn of events has raised the prospect that Mkhize may pull off an upset to clinch the top position. 

One of Mkhize’s key lobbyists was so boastful that victory was imminent that he laid claim to the cars that Ramaphosa was travelling in, saying the convoy will soon be accustomed to travelling on the N3 to Pietermaritzburg. 

“We’re winning this thing. We’re watching him moving around with our cars but we will soon repossess them,” the Mkhize camp insider said. 

But Ramaphosa’s lobbyists say it’s all smoke and mirrors and insist their man will emerge unscathed. 

An insider from the Ramaphosa camp said Mkhize’s people were daydreaming. “We’re in charge. For instance Stan might have moved to support Zweli but the branches are still firmly behind the president. So we are comfortable that victory is certain.”

LISTEN | Zweli Mkhize on ANC presidency, Digital Vibes and Cyril Ramaphosa

