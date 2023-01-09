National / Health

Sakeliga starts contempt of court proceedings over Covid-19 lockdown records

Responsible minister Dlamini-Zuma failed to respond to court order by the extended January 6 deadline

BL Premium
09 January 2023 - 19:42 Tamar Kahn

Business association Sakeliga has started contempt of court proceedings against co-operative & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma, alleging she has failed to meet a January 6 deadline to provide the records she relied on to declare a state of disaster and impose lockdown regulations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister was at the forefront of the government’s attempts to limit the effects of Covid-19, but critics charge the regulations did more to dampen economic activity than slow the spread of the virus...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.