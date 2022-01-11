MARTIN VAN STADEN: State of disaster can no longer continue
There is no reason South Africans should live permanently in fear of Covid, particularly as it becomes endemic
As momentum gathers in civil society and among ordinary South Africans for the state of disaster to end, several commentators, including prominent academics and state bureaucrats, have urged government to first adopt permanent measures as “replacements”. In effect, they want the state of disaster that was declared by government in March 2020 to be immortalised.
That would torpedo any hope of our society returning to normal and unleash unprecedented power for a government that has shown it cannot be trusted with it. Lockdowns and their associated restrictions must be ended unconditionally, not replaced...
