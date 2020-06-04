National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Government’s lockdown lawfare

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about the legalities behind the government’s risk-based levels approach

04 June 2020 - 16:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

 

First, business group Sakeliga’s victory in court on Tuesday and trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s (CIPC’s) pre-emptory withdrawal of the CIPC certificate system on Sunday.

Later on the same day, this time in the North Gauteng High Court, justice Norman Davis found that both the level 3 and level 4 regulations are “irrational”.

In this episode, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to the following people:

  • Richard Calland, associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town; founding partner in political risk consultancy The Paternoster Group and a member of the advisory council of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution
  • Piet le Roux, the CEO of business group Sakeliga
  • Jonathan Goldberg, a leading voice in labour Law, Busa representative at Nedlac and CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Saftu calls on labour registrar to resign after court victory

Lehlohonolo Molefe’s decision to deregister union Demawusa, over strike action, was suspended by the labour court
National
2 months ago

WATCH: What issues await business in life after lockdown?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to experts about the questions around the regulations for post-lockdown places of employment
National
2 days ago

Court finds lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional

Court finds regulations unconstitutional and invalid Minister given two weeks to comply
National
1 day ago

PODCAST | Irrational regulations risk turning law-abiding citizens into criminals

MultimediaLIVE speaks to attorney Douw Breed, MD of Barnard Attorneys, about the unconstitutional lockdown regulations
National
1 day ago

Lockdown slows the wheels of justice

Confusion about regulations from the justice minister, directives from the chief justice and directions from the heads of SA’s various courts has ...
Features
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Dlamini-Zuma courts contempt after missing ...
National
2.
Tobacco ban remains rational, Dlamini-Zuma says ...
National
3.
Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ...
National
4.
WATCH: The legal action government faces over ...
National
5.
Home affairs seeks extension of VFS Global visa ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.