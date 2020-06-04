Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Government’s lockdown lawfare
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about the legalities behind the government’s risk-based levels approach
04 June 2020 - 16:31
First, business group Sakeliga’s victory in court on Tuesday and trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s (CIPC’s) pre-emptory withdrawal of the CIPC certificate system on Sunday.
Later on the same day, this time in the North Gauteng High Court, justice Norman Davis found that both the level 3 and level 4 regulations are “irrational”.
In this episode, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to the following people:
- Richard Calland, associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town; founding partner in political risk consultancy The Paternoster Group and a member of the advisory council of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution
- Piet le Roux, the CEO of business group Sakeliga
- Jonathan Goldberg, a leading voice in labour Law, Busa representative at Nedlac and CEO of Global Business Solutions.