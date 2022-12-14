Standard Bank and GE Healthcare put $80m into radiology equipment for Africa

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Who can blame the Eskom CEO for leaving after Mantashe accused him of treason, without a hint of irony?
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
US considers sending its highly valued Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Standard Bank and US medical imaging company GE Healthcare on Wednesday announced up to $80m in new financing over the next five years to extend their SA collaboration on radiology equipment to other African countries.
The deal was announced at the African Business Forum, part of the third US-Africa Summit under way in Washington, which is expected to see more than a dozen new financial commitments declared by US and African companies in sectors ranging from climate and energy to healthcare.
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA. The parties will continue to support SA and expand their work into underserved communities in Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique and Angola, they said in a joint statement.
“The financial services sector can and should play a major role in creating social, economic and environmental value,” said Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala.
“Further investment into cutting-edge technology, along with support for specialists to start and grow practices in rural and urban communities across Africa, will make an important contribution to improving access to high-quality healthcare.”
GM for Sub-Saharan Africa Eyong Ebai said the company aimed to help clinicians make more accurate diagnoses, reduce disease incidence and improve patient outcomes.
Further healthcare announcements are expected from health technology company nPharma about plans to upgrade community pharmacies in Nigeria to healthcare facilities, and from pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, which will add Uganda to a small group of African countries that it supplies with its patented medicines and vaccines on a nonprofit basis.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Standard Bank and GE Healthcare put $80m into radiology equipment for Africa
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA
Standard Bank and US medical imaging company GE Healthcare on Wednesday announced up to $80m in new financing over the next five years to extend their SA collaboration on radiology equipment to other African countries.
The deal was announced at the African Business Forum, part of the third US-Africa Summit under way in Washington, which is expected to see more than a dozen new financial commitments declared by US and African companies in sectors ranging from climate and energy to healthcare.
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA. The parties will continue to support SA and expand their work into underserved communities in Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique and Angola, they said in a joint statement.
“The financial services sector can and should play a major role in creating social, economic and environmental value,” said Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala.
“Further investment into cutting-edge technology, along with support for specialists to start and grow practices in rural and urban communities across Africa, will make an important contribution to improving access to high-quality healthcare.”
GM for Sub-Saharan Africa Eyong Ebai said the company aimed to help clinicians make more accurate diagnoses, reduce disease incidence and improve patient outcomes.
Further healthcare announcements are expected from health technology company nPharma about plans to upgrade community pharmacies in Nigeria to healthcare facilities, and from pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, which will add Uganda to a small group of African countries that it supplies with its patented medicines and vaccines on a nonprofit basis.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
US faces test at summit in bid to regain influence in Africa
South Africa risks losing its preferential market access to the US
US climate law could sideline Africa miners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.