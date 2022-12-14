Opinion

LETTER: How does Eastern Cape expect tourism if it can’t get the basics right?

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane must compare the pristine state of George with the shambolic condition of historic Cradock in his province

14 December 2022 - 16:28
Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: KHIWA MEDIA
Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: KHIWA MEDIA

The best news from last week is that it rained in Nelson Mandela Bay — a welcome miracle that hopefully pushed back Day Zero by a few weeks.

Now for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. It is my wish that he take a drive before visiting Johannesburg for the 55th ANC elective conference later this week, and pass through George in the Western Cape.

I want him to compare the pristine state of the George municipal area with the shambolic and sorry condition of the historic town of Cradock in his province. Driving through the town that blessed this country with the Cradock Four recently broke my heart. The streets are littered with rubbish and potholes. What happened to this great town with so much history? It is neglected by its local and provincial leaders.

As for tourism, the Eastern Cape provincial leadership has dropped the ball. Many people want to visit the province but going there is a nightmare. Eastern Cape roads are dangerous at night. Trying to use the public toilets on the N10 between Cradock and Port Elizabeth is a no-go area. Entering them is a risk to your health and an insult to your nose.

How can he expect tourists to visit his province if it can't even get the basics right? Tourism creates jobs. Make tourists feel special and safe and they will open their hearts and wallets. It is the low-hanging fruit of job creation.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

How provincial leaders convinced Ramaphosa to stay put, for now

President Cyril Ramaphosa put off his planned address to the nation during which he was expected to step down after he was persuaded not to do so by ...
National
1 week ago

SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness

Countries that have removed visa requirements have seen their tourism and travel economies thrive
National
2 days ago

How to fully realise SA's potential as a tourism destination

SPONSORED | Solutions to the most pressing challenges facing SMMEs in the tourism sector were explored during a Business Day Dialogue with the ILO
Companies
5 days ago

Travel industry welcomes extra public holiday

Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Economy
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC division set to deepen after ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Hand over the ship, captain, we don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KERRY FREDERICKS: Labour appeal court settles ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TONY LEON: With Ramaphosa’s zugzwang, it’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness

National

Gauteng expects a R257m boost from ANC conference

Politics

Travel industry welcomes extra public holiday

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.