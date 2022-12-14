In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
The best news from last week is that it rained in Nelson Mandela Bay — a welcome miracle that hopefully pushed back Day Zero by a few weeks.
Now for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. It is my wish that he take a drive before visiting Johannesburg for the 55th ANC elective conference later this week, and pass through George in the Western Cape.
I want him to compare the pristine state of the George municipal area with the shambolic and sorry condition of the historic town of Cradock in his province. Driving through the town that blessed this country with the Cradock Four recently broke my heart. The streets are littered with rubbish and potholes. What happened to this great town with so much history? It is neglected by its local and provincial leaders.
As for tourism, the Eastern Cape provincial leadership has dropped the ball. Many people want to visit the province but going there is a nightmare. Eastern Cape roads are dangerous at night. Trying to use the public toilets on the N10 between Cradock and Port Elizabeth is a no-go area. Entering them is a risk to your health and an insult to your nose.
How can he expect tourists to visit his province if it can't even get the basics right? Tourism creates jobs. Make tourists feel special and safe and they will open their hearts and wallets. It is the low-hanging fruit of job creation.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: How does Eastern Cape expect tourism if it can’t get the basics right?
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane must compare the pristine state of George with the shambolic condition of historic Cradock in his province
