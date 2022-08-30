The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
The problems plaguing the health services in our country have been acknowledged on several occasions. Crumbling infrastructure, shortages of health professionals, and lack of equipment, linen and other basic resources due to underbudgeting, leading to incorrect budget allocation.
With all these problems incapacitating our ability to render quality health care, must we accept as normal the influx of immigrants who have failed to hold their governments accountable for their welfare, who suddenly find the bravery to fight for their human rights only in SA, a foreign country?
Maybe we deserve to get the hostile reaction we are receiving from foreigners, such as the Zimbabwean Exiles Forum, because we cannot stand for our rights in our own country and are prepared to watch it collapse at the hands of immigrants coming from all corners of the world.
Things are not perfect in SA, but we have not run away to be a nuisance and burden to other countries. We are here working hard to make things better. I pray for the day these people find the guts to go back and make their countries habitable, instead of fighting the wrong fight.
Was the much celebrated freedom fight about opening the floodgates for every Tom, Dick and Harry to come and suffocate SA?
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
LETTER: Foreigners neglect the fight for rights in their own countries
The health care system is collapsing at the hands of migrants from all over the world
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
No xenophobia in plan to end most special immigration permits, SA says
LETTER: SA has no hope of getting NHI to work
