Travel industry dismayed as travel bans mount
Tourists have been forced to cancel bookings overnight, sending the hospitality industry back to the brink of collapse and hotel stocks plunging
26 November 2021 - 12:29
UPDATED 26 November 2021 - 13:30
The travel industry is warning of more job losses as countries ban flights to and from SA in response to a new variant in the country, saying SA is being punished for its scientists’ advanced genomic sequencing ability.
On Thursday, local scientists announced that a newly identified coronavirus variant — B1.1.529 — had been detected in SA and is thought to be behind the number of new cases in Gauteng. The variant has also been identified in Hong Kong. ..
