SA back on UK’s travel red list over new Covid-19 variant

The Covid-19 variant poses ‘a potentially significant threat to the vaccine programme’, say British officials

25 November 2021 - 23:00 Anirudh Saligrama
UPDATED 26 November 2021 - 00:08
The UK will place SA temporarily back under red list travel restrictions after scientists raised the alarm over the new Covid-19 variant.

The newly identified coronavirus variant  that has spread in SA is the most concerning that British health officials have yet seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response.

Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from SA and five other countries from midday on Friday and returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant — called B.1.1.529 — has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on. It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

Lab studies are needed to assess the likelihood of the mutations resulting in greatly reduced vaccine efficacy, scientists said. Officials have advised the government on the need to act swiftly and pre-emptively in case the concerns over the impact of variant are borne out, even though it could take weeks to generate all the information needed about its characteristics.

Earlier on Thursday, South African scientists said they had detected the new Covid-19 variant in small numbers and were working to understand its potential implications. The variant has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible, the scientists told reporters at a news conference.

The variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong. The UK health security Agency said that no cases of the variant had been detected in Britain and they were in contact with SA colleagues over their data. 

New Covid-19 cases spike to more than 2,400, with most in Gauteng

A total of 2,465 new  infections and 114 deaths recorded in SA
4 hours ago

Covid outbreak at Limpopo mine raises further fears of fourth wave

Mine at Lephalale has reported 57 cases in four days, while infections nationwide have risen to more than 1,000 for the first time since October
13 hours ago

Namibia to destroy Covid vaccines amid slow uptake

Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses to expire between Tuesday and February next year
6 hours ago

Slow Covid-19 vaccine uptake means SA has to halt orders

The health department’s Nicholas Crisp says SA had 16.8-million doses in stock and so deliveries have been deferred
1 day ago

EU regulator clears Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11

The European Medicines Agency recommends children get two lighter doses of the Pfizer vaccine
5 hours ago

Covid-19 surge threatens Germany’s festive cheer

Consumer sentiment in Europe’s biggest economy falls to the lowest level since June as GDP slows to 1.7% in the third quarter
11 hours ago
