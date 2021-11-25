SA back on UK’s travel red list over new Covid-19 variant

The UK will place SA temporarily back under red list travel restrictions after scientists raised the alarm over the new Covid-19 variant.

The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in SA is the most concerning that British health officials have yet seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response.

Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from SA and five other countries from midday on Friday and returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant — called B.1.1.529 — has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on. It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

Lab studies are needed to assess the likelihood of the mutations resulting in greatly reduced vaccine efficacy, scientists said. Officials have advised the government on the need to act swiftly and pre-emptively in case the concerns over the impact of variant are borne out, even though it could take weeks to generate all the information needed about its characteristics.