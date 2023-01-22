National / Education

University of Cape Town academics set to down tools for first time over pay offer

Union and university administration meet again for CCMA-brokered talks on Monday or Tuesday to resolve deadlock

22 January 2023 - 17:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The University of Cape Town’s academic staff are set to down tools for the first time in the history of the institution, protesting against a 3% salary rise, which they say is “insulting and derisory”.

On Sunday, prof Kelley Moult, leader of the Academics’ Union (AU) salary bargaining team, told Business Day that the union and the university will attend another conciliation at the CCMA on Monday or Tuesday...

