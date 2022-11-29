Basic food basket costs R500 more than a year ago

Investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday
National Prosecuting Authority expects to finish investigating Truth Commission cases in three to five years
The PMBEJD says the R480 child support grant is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Nestle is considering options for Palforzia just two years after buying the maker of the drug in a $2.6bn deal
Data has been difficult to interpret in recent quarters due to technical factors related to collection
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Former vice-president is most prominent Republican to criticise former president
Culture of silence has prevailed for too long in game’s national administration
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
South Africans are forking out over R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD).
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It shows that the average cost of a food basket in November 2021 was R4,272.44, while in the same month in 2022 it was R4,835.96, a R563.52 increase.
Foods that increased in price in November by more than 4% include maize meal, cake flour, samp, onions, wors, fish, carrots, apples, oranges and apricot jam.
“This month sees a lot of price differences between areas, with a lot of different types of foods spiking. This month it is the Durban basket that has pushed up the price of the national average basket. [This] basket increased by R155.09,” said PMBEJD programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams.
The latest index highlights the following points:
Abrahams said food prices are “notoriously unpredictable and different areas experience their own set of variables which push or pull down prices”.
The report states that in November the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R838.65. In the past month this average increased by R13.34 or 1.6%. Year on year, this increased by R93.69 or 12.6%.
Abrahams said the R480 child support grant was 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.
“The national minimum wage was R23.19 an hour and R185.52 for an eight-hour day. In November, with 22 working days, the maximum national minimum wage for a general worker is R4,081.44.
“The November 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,287.44.”
PMBEJD said using Pietermaritzburg-based figures, electricity and transport took up 58.1% of a worker’s wage (R2,371.50/R4,081.44).
“Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1,709.94 for food and everything else). So in November, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 48% (having R1,709.94 left after transport and electricity, with food costing R3,287,44),” said Abrahams.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Basic food basket costs R500 more than a year ago
The PMBEJD says the R480 child support grant is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet
South Africans are forking out over R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD).
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It shows that the average cost of a food basket in November 2021 was R4,272.44, while in the same month in 2022 it was R4,835.96, a R563.52 increase.
Foods that increased in price in November by more than 4% include maize meal, cake flour, samp, onions, wors, fish, carrots, apples, oranges and apricot jam.
“This month sees a lot of price differences between areas, with a lot of different types of foods spiking. This month it is the Durban basket that has pushed up the price of the national average basket. [This] basket increased by R155.09,” said PMBEJD programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams.
The latest index highlights the following points:
Abrahams said food prices are “notoriously unpredictable and different areas experience their own set of variables which push or pull down prices”.
The report states that in November the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R838.65. In the past month this average increased by R13.34 or 1.6%. Year on year, this increased by R93.69 or 12.6%.
Abrahams said the R480 child support grant was 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.
“The national minimum wage was R23.19 an hour and R185.52 for an eight-hour day. In November, with 22 working days, the maximum national minimum wage for a general worker is R4,081.44.
“The November 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,287.44.”
PMBEJD said using Pietermaritzburg-based figures, electricity and transport took up 58.1% of a worker’s wage (R2,371.50/R4,081.44).
“Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1,709.94 for food and everything else). So in November, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 48% (having R1,709.94 left after transport and electricity, with food costing R3,287,44),” said Abrahams.
TimesLIVE
New index shows cost of living rising faster for SA’s poor
Agri SA calls for pay rises below inflation as sector battles to remain viable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Drop duties on VAT-exempt French fries, says consultant
Social relief of distress grant extended for another year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.