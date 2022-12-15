Strong dollar and fears for US and Chinese economic growth weigh on demand
Cosatu affiliate holds protest marches at Makro stores around the country, calls for festive-season boycott
The SA Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) is threatening to embark on indefinite strike action at retail giant Massmart if management does not respond favourably to demands for above-inflation increases.
The Cosatu affiliate, which claims to have about 20,000 of Massmart’s 45,000-strong workforce, held protest marches at Makro stores around the country on Thursday, demanding that the company accede to its demand for an across-the-board increase of R900 or 12%, whichever is greater...
Saccawu threatens an indefinite strike for pay rises above inflation rate
Cosatu affiliate holds protest marches at Makro stores around the country, calls for festive-season boycott
