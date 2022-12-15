National

Saccawu threatens an indefinite strike for pay rises above inflation rate

Cosatu affiliate holds protest marches at Makro stores around the country, calls for festive-season boycott

BL Premium
15 December 2022 - 13:11 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) is threatening to embark on indefinite strike action at retail giant Massmart if management does not respond favourably to demands for above-inflation increases.

The Cosatu affiliate, which claims to have about 20,000 of Massmart’s 45,000-strong workforce, held protest marches at Makro stores around the country on Thursday, demanding that the company accede to its demand for an across-the-board increase of R900 or 12%, whichever is greater...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.