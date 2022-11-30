National

ILO warns of global unrest over high inflation and Covid-19

Crisis reducing purchasing power of middle classes and ‘hitting low-income households particularly hard’

30 November 2022 - 20:34 Luyolo Mkentane

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has warned of global social unrest if governments fail to implement policies to respond to the global crises spawned by runaway inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic.   

In its Global Wage Report of 2022/2023 released on Wednesday, the ILO said the severe inflationary crisis, together with the global economic slowdown — driven in part by the Ukraine war and the global energy crisis — are causing a “striking fall in real monthly wages in many countries”...

