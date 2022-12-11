National / Labour

Government calls on unions to return to talks on 10% pay demand

Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes

11 December 2022 - 16:14 Luyolo Mkentane

The government has refused to give in to demands by disgruntled public service unions for a 10% wage increase and instead called on parties to go back to the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) to resolve outstanding disputes.

Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi in his response to a list of demands by labour federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa, whose members marched to the National Treasury on November 22, said the government remained committed to engagement with organised labour on a variety of issues of mutual and national concern...

