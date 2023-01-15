National

Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’

Hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they do not get with more rolling blackouts, says parties

15 January 2023 - 16:00 Luyolo Mkentane

Business, political parties and trade unions decry the energy regulator’s “tough decision” to let Eskom implement a 18.65% price hike for 2023/2024, saying it means hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they did not get due to increased rolling blackouts.

They say the decision is not sustainable and will force business owners to look at alternative sources of energy as they contemplate getting off the grid to remain competitive amid the worst power cuts yet...

