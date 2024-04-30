WeBuyCars expects first-half core headline earnings to rise as much as 29%
The company said it experienced higher volumes, higher average selling prices, improved margins, and cost efficiencies in the period
30 April 2024 - 07:31
WeBuyCars Holdings expects core headline earnings for the half year to increase by as much as 29%, it said on Tuesday.
The company uses core headline earnings to measure and benchmark the underlying performance of the business, it said in a statement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.