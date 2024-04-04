Over the past 12 years Corruption Watch has received nearly 47,000 complaints of alleged corruption, and the organisation’s 2023 annual report, titled “Changing the landscape”, finds that most corruption complaints are tied to mining and policing. It identifies Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape as hotspots for corrupt activities. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Assessing corruption in SA
Business Day TV talks to Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch
