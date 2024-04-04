National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing corruption in SA

Business Day TV talks to Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch

04 April 2024 - 15:41
by Business Day tv
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/80869348
Picture: 123RF/80869348

Over the past 12 years Corruption Watch has received nearly 47,000 complaints of alleged corruption, and the organisation’s 2023 annual report, titled “Changing the landscape”, finds that most corruption complaints are tied to mining and policing. It identifies Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape as hotspots for corrupt activities. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ANC held in contempt over DA’s cadre deployment ...
National
2.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula steps down under a cloud
National
3.
MK appeals IEC decision to bar Jacob Zuma from ...
National
4.
Could seven top court justices recuse themselves ...
National
5.
Post Office sends out 4,700 retrenchment letters
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.