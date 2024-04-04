Moscow — Russia and Nato are now in “direct confrontation”, the Kremlin said as the US-led alliance marked its 75th anniversary on Thursday.
Nato’s successive waves of eastern enlargement are a fixation of President Vladimir Putin, who went to war in Ukraine two years ago with the stated aim of preventing the alliance from coming closer to Russia’s borders. Instead, the war has galvanised Nato, which has expanded again with the entry of Finland and Sweden.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “In fact, relations have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation”.
Nato was “already involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine (and) continues to move towards our borders and expand its military infrastructure towards our borders”, he said.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia was cheated by the West in the aftermath of the Cold War as Moscow’s Warsaw Pact alliance was disbanded but Nato moved eastwards by taking in former pact members and the three Baltic states that had been part of the Soviet Union.
The West rejects that version, saying Nato is a defensive alliance and joining it was a democratic choice by countries that had shaken off decades of Communist rule.
Nato says it is helping Ukraine fight for its survival in the face of Russian aggression, and has provided Kyiv with advanced weapons, training and intelligence.
Russia says that makes Nato de facto a party to the conflict.
Putin said in February that a direct conflict between Russia and Nato would mean the planet was one step away from World War 3.
Russia and Nato are in ‘direct confrontation’
Russian spokesman says Nato continues to expand its military infrastructure towards Russia’s borders
Moscow — Russia and Nato are now in “direct confrontation”, the Kremlin said as the US-led alliance marked its 75th anniversary on Thursday.
Nato’s successive waves of eastern enlargement are a fixation of President Vladimir Putin, who went to war in Ukraine two years ago with the stated aim of preventing the alliance from coming closer to Russia’s borders. Instead, the war has galvanised Nato, which has expanded again with the entry of Finland and Sweden.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “In fact, relations have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation”.
Nato was “already involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine (and) continues to move towards our borders and expand its military infrastructure towards our borders”, he said.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia was cheated by the West in the aftermath of the Cold War as Moscow’s Warsaw Pact alliance was disbanded but Nato moved eastwards by taking in former pact members and the three Baltic states that had been part of the Soviet Union.
The West rejects that version, saying Nato is a defensive alliance and joining it was a democratic choice by countries that had shaken off decades of Communist rule.
Nato says it is helping Ukraine fight for its survival in the face of Russian aggression, and has provided Kyiv with advanced weapons, training and intelligence.
Russia says that makes Nato de facto a party to the conflict.
Putin said in February that a direct conflict between Russia and Nato would mean the planet was one step away from World War 3.
Reuters
Vladimir Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war
JD HAYWARD: Geopolitics and defence — battle lines across Europe
Kremlin says Russia will not meddle in US presidential poll
Germany dismisses Kremlin accusations as ‘disinformation war’
Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Energy security and geopolitics are deeply intertwined
LETTER: ‘Western nuclear narratives have nothing to do with expert opinion’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Putin faces tough challenges in new six-year term
Vladimir Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war
Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war
Zelensky faces doubts over bid to mobilise Nato support
Kremlin says Russia will not meddle in US presidential poll
JD HAYWARD: Geopolitics and defence — battle lines across Europe
EDITORIAL: Russia under attack
Baby you can drive my car: Putin sends Kim a Russia-made Aurus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.