PIC appoints Batandwa Damoyi as new finance chief
Labour court review hearing looms after CCMA ruling in favour of fired former CFO Matshepo More
03 April 2024 - 19:24
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has appointed Batandwa Damoyi as its new permanent CFO, replacing Mpati commission-accused Matshepo More.
Brian Mavuka was acting CFO since the PIC terminated More’s contract in October 2021 after a disciplinary hearing found her guilty of neglecting her duties...
