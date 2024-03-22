Documents reveal how Takatso was chosen as preferred SAA suitor
Certified papers show former DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi played a central role in process despite his public denials
Certified documents supplied to legislators by the department of public enterprises on Tuesday have lifted the veil on how the Takatso consortium, which has walked away from the deal to buy a majority stake in SAA, was chosen as preferred bidder for the airline.
The department’s internal documents show four bidders were shortlisted as strategic equity partners. A "decision memorandum" penned by the department’s deputy director-general, Jackie Molisane, dated April 7 2021, to the then director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, goes into great detail on how the four bidders fared in the initial evaluation process...
