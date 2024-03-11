Amendments proposed to include public sector workers’ pensions in two pot regime
This will allow workers to withdraw money from their savings on implementation of the system and once a year thereafter
11 March 2024 - 15:14
The Treasury has taken the necessary steps to ensure that public sector pension funds are incorporated into the two-pot retirement system that comes into effect on September 1.
It has published proposed amendments to three acts — the Government Employees Pension Law, the Post and Telecommunications-related Matters Act and the Transnet Pension Fund Act — to enable the members of these pension funds to benefit from the two-pot system, which will allow workers to withdraw money from their savings on implementation of the system and once a year thereafter. ..
