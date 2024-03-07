Production starts at Coega BAIC car plant after launch in 2016
The R11bn project is a joint venture between BAIC and the IDC
07 March 2024 - 08:21
Eight years after its launch, production at the Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) plant in Nelson Mandela Bay is in motion.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting with a delegation from China, led by Zhejiang province vice-governor Lu Shan...
