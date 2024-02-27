Apex court hears tussle over eviction of Woodstock residents
If court rules against City of Cape Town it could affect how every municipality manages housing policy
27 February 2024 - 17:21
Families from a coloured community who lived for generations in Cape Town and withstood apartheid removal challenged the City of Cape Town’s policy that has forced them to leave their ancestral homes.
The city, however, told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday it did everything it could and engaged with the residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.