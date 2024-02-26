JSC is defying court order by holding SCA interviews later than agreed to, FUL says
If chief justice Raymond Zondo and the JSC do not comply with court orders, why would ordinary members of society, FUL asks
26 February 2024 - 11:05
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) “does not intend complying” with a High Court order to hold interviews for vacant seats at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) during April or May, says Freedom Under Law (FUL).
Instead, the JSC indicated it would only be able to do so in June despite agreeing to a February court order to hold interviews earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.