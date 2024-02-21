Motor industry gets its plan on EV manufacturing
The government will back the transition, but hiked the vehicle emissions tax, taking aim specifically at double-cab bakkies
21 February 2024 - 14:18
Finance minister Enoch Gondongwana on Wednesday made good on a long-delayed promise to SA-based motor manufacturers that the government would back its transition to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, but hiked the vehicle emissions tax, taking aim specifically at double-cab bakkies.
The motor industry has been warning the government for years that rapid regulatory change in its key European and North American markets makes its business model unsustainable, and that the industry’s long planning horizon’s required urgent change...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.