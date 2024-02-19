Cape Town International Airport achieves record passenger traffic
Wesgro says international terminal reported year-on-year growth of 48% in 2023
19 February 2024 - 21:43
Cape Town International Airport achieved record passenger traffic at its international terminal in 2023 and expectations are that growth will continue throughout 2024, according to Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.
The airport’s international terminal reported year-on-year growth of 48% last year, with 2.8-million two-way passengers processed, improving on the previous benchmark of 2.6-million recorded in 2019...
