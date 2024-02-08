New shipping service a help to citrus exporters
Hapag-Lloyd service will be operating out of Durban and Gqeberha
08 February 2024 - 16:45
Global shipping liner company Hapag-Lloyd has announced it will offer its services to export citrus from the ports of Durban and Gqeberha.
The new service will be active by the end of May in time for the bulk of the 2024 citrus season — harvesting begins in April — and will run until September. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.