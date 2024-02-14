SA running out of time to avoid ‘day zero’ for industrial gas supply
No confirmed supply solutions will come on stream early enough to prevent the flow of gas coming to a halt in 2026
14 February 2024 - 05:00
Industrial gas users say SA now has only four months to act to avoid “day zero” for gas supply in 2026 when Sasol will stop supplying natural gas from Mozambique under its current contract.
There are still no confirmed supply solutions that will come on stream early enough to prevent the flow of gas coming to a halt in 2026, raising the prospect of devastating consequences for the economy and jobs as gas is used by many industries, such as chemicals, steel, glass and food and beverages...
