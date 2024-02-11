Dirco: anti-SA bill in US is dead in the water
The department is banking on Washington valuing ‘mutually beneficial relations’ with the country
11 February 2024 - 15:14
The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) does not believe there is a legislative future for a bipartisan US bill that, if adopted, will oblige the US administration to conduct a comprehensive review of the country’s relations with SA.
The two members of Congress who introduced the bill last week, Republican John James and Democrat Jared Moskowitz, condemn what they say is SA’s siding with “malign actors” on the international stage such as Hamas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.