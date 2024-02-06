Trucking of coal reaches new high as industry calls for Transnet bailout
A third of exports sent by road
06 February 2024 - 05:00
SA’s coal sector relied heavily on trucks to transport an estimated 26-million tonnes of the fuel to various ports for export in 2023, the highest level of road transport yet recorded, heightening pressure on the Treasury to pump money into state-owned transport monopoly Transnet.
The Minerals Council SA has called on the Treasury to take heed of Transnet’s request for a bailout to assist the troubled company in tackling its R130bn debt and implementing a turnaround plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.