Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday
The movement in international oil prices is contributing a significant percentage to the increase
05 February 2024 - 11:16
Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund is showing significant increases for all grades of fuel in February.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) says the numbers indicate that the short-lived relief that SA motorists enjoyed in the past three months is over...
