Get ready for big fuel price hikes next week
The latest projected petrol and diesel hikes look to be much higher than initially expected
02 February 2024 - 12:17
After three months of declining fuel prices brought relief to motorists, February is expected to bring major hikes across the board.
According to latest data from the Central Energy Fund, a weaker rand and higher international petroleum prices will push up diesel wholesale prices by up to 73 c/l and retail petrol prices by up to 75c/l when the department of mineral resources and energy makes the official monthly adjustments on Wednesday February 7...
