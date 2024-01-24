Tribunal refuses to grant judge Nana Makhubele another delay
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing potentially impeachable conduct by the Gauteng judge refuses to again delay the procedure
24 January 2024 - 20:57
Wednesday was another day of stops and starts at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating potentially impeachable conduct by Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele.
Makhubele was scheduled to begin her evidence on Monday but has still not done so. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.