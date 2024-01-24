Senzo Mchunu assures eThekwini residents water issues will be fixed soon

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
With ongoing water problems in most parts of eThekwini, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says his department is working around the clock to find solutions.
Othongathi, Phoenix and Verulam have been experiencing water shortages for months, leading to protests by disgruntled residents who say the situation has worsened after recent floods.
On Tuesday, Mchunu said the water issue was receiving the necessary attention from the national department.
Mchunu said he had continuously been engaging the municipality to find permanent solutions to ensure residents had a reliable water supply.
“For some time we have been aware of water challenges in Othongathi, Phoenix and Verulam and have been engaging with eThekwini to urgently find solutions to address the situation. We are deeply concerned the heavy rainstorms continuously battering parts of the province and causing massive damage to infrastructure, including that of water, have exacerbated the situation.”
He said the eThekwini metro was a water services authority mandated by the constitution and designated to provide water services to its residents.
Mchunu said they trusted the municipality would live up to its responsibility.
“We urge the municipality to act with urgency and decisively, even if it means they must work day and night, to resolve the matter and ensure services are fully restored to affected communities.”
Mchunu said the department and uMngeni-uThukela water are on standby to respond and assist on an urgent basis.
He said engineers and technicians from uMngeni-uThukeni together with eThekwini were working on site to identify and repair water infrastructure damaged by the recent floods.
This process will continue until water is restored in all affected areas, said Mchunu.
“Being without water is a sensitive and emotional issue and we understand the anger and frustration.”
