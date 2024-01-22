Bumper electricity tariff hike approval reaches parliament
Public enterprises minister has asked that the schedule be tabled in parliament on or before March 15
22 January 2024 - 15:22
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to table a total average upward adjustment for the electricity retail tariff of 18.65% for 2023/24 and 12.74% for 2024/25.
“I request the annual average price increase and the schedule of standard prices for Eskom tariffs for municipalities be tabled in parliament on or before March 15 2024, as contemplated in the Municipal Finance Management Act, to allow for the implementation with effect from July 1 2024,” he said in a letter to the speaker. ..
