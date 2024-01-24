National

ICJ ruling on Gaza expected on Friday, news sources say

Earlier in January, SA asked the ICJ to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza

24 January 2024 - 11:41
by Nellie Peyton and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
The municipality of Bethlehem raises the South African flag in front of its building to express gratitude after SA filed a case against Israel at the ICJ, in Bethlehem, West Bank, in this January 16 2024 file photo. Picture: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/ANADOLU via GETTY IMAGES
SA expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the war in Gaza, News24 reported on Wednesday, citing two sources close to the matter.

A spokesperson for the justice ministry, however, told Reuters that there was “no communique yet”.

A spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry said he was not aware of this and was looking into it.

Earlier in January, SA asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, accusing it of carrying out a state-led genocide.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations as “grossly distorted” and said it had a right to defend itself and was targeting Hamas, not Palestinians civilians.

In the initial ruling, the ICJ will not deal with the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide. The court will just look at possible emergency measures, meant as a kind of restraining order while the court looks at the full case, which usually takes years.

Reuters

