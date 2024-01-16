Battle for the Zulu throne goes back to the high court
Parts of the royal family and Ramaphosa seek leave to appeal ruling that recognition of King Misuzulu was unlawful
16 January 2024 - 18:49
After the high court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the Zulu nation was unlawful in 2023, some family members want the judgment overturned, and returned to court on Tuesday to ask for leave to appeal.
The 2023 judgment ordered Ramaphosa to appoint an investigative committee, but key members of the royal family want the matter given back to the family. ..
