KZN seeks further R20m for king’s legal battles
Premier’s office, which disburses funds for the royal household, has already been allocated R67m and expects to exceed its budget by more than R59m
06 December 2023 - 14:58
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government wants an additional R20m to fund King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s legal battle over the Zulu throne in addition to this year’s allocation of R79m for the royal family.
The premier’s office, which is responsible for disbursing funds for the king’s financial and administrative support, made a request for the amount during the provincial treasury’s medium-term budget policy presentation...
